Pictures: New food at Ripken Stadium
Opening Day for the Aberdeen IronBirds was still weeks away, but Ripken Baseball unveiled the new concession lineup at Ripken Stadium on May 30. Ripken Baseball has taken over the concessions and catering operations at the Aberdeen minor-league ballpark. The new operation is named Double Play Dining, a nod to the 287 double plays turned by the Cal Ripken Jr. and Billy Ripken when they tended the Orioles middle infield -- a Major League record for brothers. Also see: Pictures: New food at Oriole Park
