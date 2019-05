Pictures: Where to grab a bite at the Maryland Film Festival

Karl Merton Ferron, Baltimore Sun

Its pizza has been featured on the Food Network's "Diners, Drive-ins and Dives," and named one of the 50 best in the United States. But folks head to Joe Squared for the ever-changing roster of risotto and stuffed potatoes, the live music, the sweet outdoor patio and the line-up of imported rums, too. Distance from the Charles: .3 miles, 6 minutes