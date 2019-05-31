Pictures: 'Mad Men'-inspired dining

The gin-soaked, skinny-tied debauchery of the hit TV series "Mad Men" returns after a year-and-a-half hiatus. Since debuting in 2007, the show, set in the '60s, has sparked new interest in retro food and fashion. To help you celebrate the season five premiere, we've put together a dinner party menu using signature recipes of famous vintage Baltimore restaurants like the Harvey House and the Prime Rib. Don Draper, the show's main character, even dined at one of them — Haussner's — on a business trip to Baltimore in the first episode of season three. As with most recipes of the time, this food is not for the meek. Beef, butter and bacon make appearances — but not in proportions that will knock you out before the show begins. Since no proper "Mad Men" dinner party would be complete without plenty of liquid courage, each course has an accompanying cocktail. It's probably not the best idea to make them all — unless you're Roger Sterling, that is.--By John Houser III