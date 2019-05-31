Pictures: 'Mad Men'-inspired dining

Amy Davis, Baltimore Sun / Styled by Julie Rothman

Greenberg Potato Skins from The Prime Rib Courtesy of the Prime Rib Though there is some controversy about the potato skins' true origins, Buzz Beler, the owner of the Prime Rib, vividly recalls the night in 1996 when Teddy Greenberg instructed the kitchen staff to make what later became his namesake dish. Regardless of their history, these potato skins are crispy on the outside and fluffy on the inside. The choice of horseradish sauce or sour cream is a nice change of pace from ketchup. Makes 4 servings 4 large Idaho potatoes, washed and dried Vegetable oil for frying Sour cream Horseradish sauce Set your oven rack to the middle position. Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Bake potatoes on the middle rack for one hour. Allow potatoes to cool for one hour. Slice cooled potatoes in half, length-wise. Using a large spoon, scoop most of the flesh out of the potato leaving about 1/8 of an inch on the skin. Slice the hollowed out halves in half again across the middle. Heat the vegetable oil in a pot, leaving at a few inches of space to the top of the pot, to 375 degrees. Deep fry the potato skins, four at a time, until they are golden brown. Lightly salt as soon as they are placed on a draining rack or paper towel. Serve with the sour cream and horseradish sauce on the side.