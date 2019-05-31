Lemon sticks, a FlowerMart tradition [Pictures]

This year, the food court is located on the north end of the festival grounds on Madison Street and features crab cakes, another Flowermart tradition, along with other seafood and Asian entrees, along with specialty vendors like Papa's Kettle Corn and The Original Strudel Factory.

Enjoying a lemon stick, also known as the lemon/peppermint stick, has been a FlowerMart tradition since .... well, that's kind of sticky. A 1991 Baltimore Sun article on the treat's origins cast some doubt on the claim that the lemon stick debuted at the FlowerMart. Even so, the lemon stick, which consists of a peppermint stick stuck inside a half lemon, has been a bona fide fixture at the FlowerMart since at least 1948. And today, the lemon stick has become a Baltimore thing.