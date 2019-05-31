Lemon sticks, a FlowerMart tradition [Pictures]
Enjoying a lemon stick, also known as the lemon/peppermint stick, has been a FlowerMart tradition since .... well, that's kind of sticky. A 1991 Baltimore Sun article on the treat's origins cast some doubt on the claim that the lemon stick debuted at the FlowerMart. Even so, the lemon stick, which consists of a peppermint stick stuck inside a half lemon, has been a bona fide fixture at the FlowerMart since at least 1948. And today, the lemon stick has become a Baltimore thing.
Copyright © 2019, The Baltimore Sun, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad