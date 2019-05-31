Join the Orioles at Brews & O’s on June 10th! Don’t miss your chance and get tickets today.
Pictures: Baltimore Farmers' Market: Week Three report

Week Three at the Baltimore Farmers' Market and Bazaar brought back the vendors -- and crowds -- that had stayed away on Easter Sunday. Summer-like weather helped. Asparagus, which had been spotted sporadically the first two weeks, made something of a breakthrough. But it was hyacinths that stole the show. The soft-shell crab guy hasn't shown up yet but is expected next week. Also see: • Pictures: Baltimore Farmers' Market: Week Two reportPictures: Baltimore Farmers' Market: Week One reportPictures: 32nd Street Farmers' MarketYour Pictures: Baltimore farmers' marketsFarmers' market spin-off stories
