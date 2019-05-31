Pictures: Baltimore Farmers' Market: Week Three report
Week Three at the Baltimore Farmers' Market and Bazaar brought back the vendors -- and crowds -- that had stayed away on Easter Sunday. Summer-like weather helped. Asparagus, which had been spotted sporadically the first two weeks, made something of a breakthrough. But it was hyacinths that stole the show. The soft-shell crab guy hasn't shown up yet but is expected next week. Also see: • Pictures: Baltimore Farmers' Market: Week Two report • Pictures: Baltimore Farmers' Market: Week One report • Pictures: 32nd Street Farmers' Market • Your Pictures: Baltimore farmers' markets • Farmers' market spin-off stories
Copyright © 2019, The Baltimore Sun, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad