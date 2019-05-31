Pictures: Baltimore Farmers' Market: Week One report
The Baltimore Farmers' Market and Bazaar opened its 35th season -- the 28th under the Jones Falls Expressway -- on Sunday, April 1. Thousands of market-goers dropped by on opening day to peruse the early spring offerings from Maryland farmers and to re-acquaint themselves with their favorite vendors of savory and sweet prepared foods. Some folks came just to walk the oval circuit, to join in what has evolved into Baltimore's version of a Parisian's Sunday stroll on the Boulevard. ALSO SEE: • Pictures: 32nd Street Farmers' Market • Your Pictures: Baltimore farmers' markets • Farmers' market spin-off stories
