Pictures: Baltimore Farmers' Market: Week Four report
Morning rains kept the crowds down but by no means away at the Baltimore Farmers' Market on April 22, the fourth Sunday of the season. The longest lines at the market appeared to be at Zeke's Coffee and, as always, In a Pickle. It was a good morning for collecting herbs and chatting with farmers. The Pea Man (aka Woodside Greenhouse, Caroline County) said peas should be ready in about three weeks..
Richard Gorelick/Baltimore Sun
