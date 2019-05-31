Peeps Recipe Contest 2014 entries [Pictures and recipes]
The second annual Baltimore Sun Peeps Recipe Contest brought out the creative culinary side of many folks. From Little Blue Peep Soup to the Rest in Peeps Shirley Temple and Mr. (Bo Peeps) Jangles' Cocktail, people really know how to rock the Peeps. But the standouts this year were the Smore Peep Brownie Brulee, submitted by the Mule family of Clarksville (first place); Whoo-Peep Pie, submitted by Emily Jagusch of Baltimore (runner-up); and an iPeep Cake by 12-year-old Anna Kate Lawson of Howard County (runner-up). Congrats to the winners, who will receive gift cards to the Peeps store.