Peeps Recipe Contest 2014 entries [Pictures and recipes]

Submitted by Sharon, Gianna, Maya, and Sara Mulé of Clarksville Makes 4 servings Ingredients: 3 tablespoons butter 15 honey graham crackers, crushed Brownie mix 3/4 cup chocolate chips Various Peep bunnies or chicks Parchment paper Instructions: Heat the oven to 350 degrees. Prepare crust and mini brulee/souffle dishes: Coat non-stick spray inside 4 mini dishes. Cut parchment paper in strips to fit two inside each dish in a cross pattern, and hang over the sides for easy smore removal. Melt butter and mix with 13 graham crackers to form crust, save the extra crackers for later. Press crust into bottom of prepared dishes. Then, arrange the dishes onto a cookie sheet, and bake at 350 degrees for 13 to 15 minutes until lightly browned. Let cool. Prepare brownie mix layer: Make the brownie mix and pour over graham cracker crust until 3/4 full. With the leftover brownie mix, make a thin brownie for fun. Bake both at 350 degrees for 30 to 35 minutes. Prepare top layer: As soon as the brownie layer is out of the oven, sprinkle chocolate chips to cover the top of the individual brownie. Spread melted chocolate to cover top. Then sprinkle the remaining graham crackers over the melted chocolate. Cool. Finish smore Peep brownie brulee: Remove the individual smore brownies by pulling the parchment paper to lift each out and onto a plate. Place a Peep on top of the smore brownie. Use a brulee torch to caramelize the sugar on the Peep. This happens quite quickly, so watch carefully. Serve immediately.