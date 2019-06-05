Orioles Opening Day bar and food specials

Colby Ware for The Baltimore Sun
The downtown beer bar opens early at 9 a.m. for an Opening Day party. Drink specials include $5 cans of Union Craft Brewing and Heavy Seas beers, $3 National Bohemian tallboys and $7 Orange Crushes and Manor Hill IPAs. A special food menu and free oysters starting at noon (until they run out) will also be available. (21 N. Eutaw St., downtown,
Kim Hairston / Baltimore Sun
Starting Monday, the restaurant connected to Hotel Monaco will have $2 National Bohemian every Monday and for home games from 4 p.m.-close. For $6, customers can have a Natty Boh and two pit-beef sliders. (2 N. Charles St., downtown,
For many local baseball fans, both casual and dedicated, Opening Day is an unofficial holiday. On Monday, Baltimore-area bars and restaurants will celebrate, too, with discounts, which you can find here.
Know of others? Email
wesley.case@baltsun.com to be included.