Orioles' 2012 intro songs [Pictures]
The Black Keys, Bubba Sparxxx, Foo Fighters. Those are just some of the bands the Orioles are walking out to this season. Here we have the team's official list of walk-out songs, which includes everything from Mexican norteñas and heavy metal to Ted Nugent and Swedish House Mafia. Some are holdovers from last year - Nick Markakis is sticking with Bubba Sparxxx - while others are more surprising - J. J. Hardy likes Moby, for instance. • Click here to listen to the full list of songs on Spotify. Use the comments field below to tell us what your intro song would be if you were a major league hitter.
