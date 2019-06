These are "Rolling Crab," which is a spring roll filled with crab meat, peppers, pepper jack cheese and spices. It is one of several new menu items which were presenteed by Delaware North Sportservice for Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

This is the "O's Pretzel" is formed in the Orioles script and is hand made from scratch daily. They are basted in butter and finished with a sprinkling of kosher salt.

Delaware North Sportservice sports unveiled some of the new food they've come up with the Oriole Park at Camden Yards at an event on Wednesday. All of these items will be available at locations in the general concessions throughout the stadium. Use the comments field below to tell us what you think of these dishes.