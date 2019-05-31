Join the Orioles at Brews & O’s on June 10th! Don’t miss your chance and get tickets today.
Food Drink

Pictures: Open Wide for the first week of August

Truly, these are the dog days. Stay inside and eat, I say. Howard County's summer restaurant promotion continues this week, and Baltimore City's starts on Friday, Aug. 5. Also, this week; the return of Indigma and the Gathering: Take 2.
Baltimore Sun photo/Amy Davis
Copyright © 2019, The Baltimore Sun, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad
82°