Pictures: Open Wide for the first week of August

Tony Chemmanoor's posh Indian restaurant was one of the casualties of the December fire that totaled Mount Vernon's Park Plaza building, the rehab of which isn't setting any speed records. In the meantime,
Indigma
will be taking up temporary residence in the old Tony Cheng's space at the corner of Charles and Madison. But it will look anything but temporary. Chemmanoor brought in Ted Pearson of Rita St. Clair Associates to oversee a dramatic face-lift, and the space has never looked better.
Farm-2-Table Summer Restaurant Weeks continues through Aug. 8. Over 20 restaurants are participating in the fortnight dining promotion by offering fixed-price lunch and dinner menus (ranging from $10.11 to $40.11), featuring, whenever possible, local produce, products, seafood, meats, herbs and even cut flowers. For more information go
, and for a picture gallery of participating restaurants, click
Truly, these are the dog days. Stay inside and eat, I say. Howard County's summer restaurant promotion continues this week, and Baltimore City's starts on Friday, Aug. 5. Also, this week; the return of Indigma and the Gathering: Take 2.
