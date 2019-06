Pictures: Open Wide for the first week of August

Baltimore Sun photo

Tony Chemmanoor's posh Indian restaurant was one of the casualties of the December fire that totaled Mount Vernon's Park Plaza building, the rehab of which isn't setting any speed records. In the meantime, Indigma will be taking up temporary residence in the old Tony Cheng's space at the corner of Charles and Madison. But it will look anything but temporary. Chemmanoor brought in Ted Pearson of Rita St. Clair Associates to oversee a dramatic face-lift, and the space has never looked better.