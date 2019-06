The Partnership to End Childhood Hunger in Maryland holds a morning press conference at St. Veronica Catholic Church in Cherry Hill to announce the Maryland summer meals campaign, which includes a mobile meals pilot program in select Baltimore neighborhoods, a toll-free hotline, new website, and radio ads featuring former Green Bay Packers' Hall of Fame Wide Receiver and Baltimore Native Antonio Freeman, who will be at the press conference. More information here

Monday is burger night. Hamilton Tavern, Alonso's, Mick O'Shea's and Red Brick Tavern all run burger specials on Monday. Dag, take a look at Hamilton Tavern's Crosstown Burger. More Monday dining specials are here

On Tuesday, the St. Louis Cardinals come to Oriole Park for the first time ever -- find out where to get great St. Louis style barbecue. What's fresh? At b in Bolton Hill, the big thing right now is squash blossoms, prepared tempura-style and served with basil mayo. Chilled soups are hot. A three-day weekend is calling. Some folks' fiscal year ends on Thursday; in the old days, that meant an expensing frenzy. Does that still happen?

Baltimore Sun photo/Colby Ware