Nostalgic Baltimore restaurants

Few Baltimore restaurants were more renowned than Haussner's, with its famed art gallery (paintings and sculptures were displayed everywhere throughout the restaurant), its giant ball of string (collected over decades) and its fabulous European cuisine. Opened at 3244 Eastern Ave. in 1926, Haussner's served its last meal on Sept. 21, 1999. The art collection fetched over $11 million at auction; the ball of string went for $8,000.
Lloyd Fox, Baltimore Sun
For years known as the most beautiful restaurant in Baltimore, the Brass Elephant, at 924 N. Charles St., closed in August 2009. "The phone doesn't ring - what can I tell you?" Randy Stahl, one of the restaurant's owners, said at the time. "People still want to go out and be pampered but they can't afford it as frequently. That's what we've been running up against."
Baltimore has seen a lot of its iconic restaurants close in recent years. Here's a look back at some of the restaurants and watering holes that remain only in the hearts and memories of those who dined there.