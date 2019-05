The chair that the president sat in on his Jan. 15 visit to Charmington's has been marked with the message "President Barack Obama sat here 1/15/14."

President Barack Obama made an unannounced visit Thursday to Charmington's, a cooperatively run cafe on the border of Baltimore's Charles Village and Remington neighborhoods. The president used the visit to promote a proposal to guarantee paid sick leave for millions more American workers.

Richard Gorelick