Courtesy of Evolution Craft Brewing Co.

The hot beer trend these days is easy-drinking sours, and Evolution in Salisbury has released its own version. The company’s kettle sour, a new product that will be available year-round, was released on draft at the brewery a few weeks ago and has already become a big seller, said marketing director Austin Widdowson. Designed to complement outdoor activities in the sun, the beer will be released in six-pack cans by late July, he said. In the meantime, it’s making its way around to mid-Atlantic craft-beer bars on draft now. 4.7 percent ABV. evolutioncraftbrewing.com.