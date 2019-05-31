Mountain Branch Grille & Pub in Joppa [Pictures]

You don't need to be a scratch golfer to enjoy Mountain Branch Grille & Pub. Though the restaurant is located on the grounds of Mountain Branch Golf Club in Joppa, it is open to golfers and non-golfers alike (the course is open to the public, too, and golf memberships are also available). It's no surprise that Mountain Branch is a popular spot for weddings: The space -- with exposed rafters, stone accents and enormous windows overlooking the course -- is jaw-dropping. Fortunately, the food and service are just as impressive. -- Kit Waskom Pollard