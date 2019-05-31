Tasty tour of Mount Vernon Marketplace offerings
In the market for a new place to eat? Mount Vernon Marketplace in the city’s cultural arts district offers options from a variety of vendors.
The concept of gathering eateries under one roof has gained popularity throughout the country. In Baltimore, such establishments are a tradition, running from Lexington Market to Belvedere Square. We ate our way through a sampling of vendors in Baltimore’s newest market.
John-John Williams IV
