Mother's Day dining options around Baltimore

Kim Hairston, Baltimore Sun photo
B&O American Brasserie at the Hotel Monaco downtown will offer a couple of brunch options. The restaurant’s early buffet from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. ($20 for adults and $10 for children) includes breakfast breads, fruit, French toast, eggs, bacon and sausage. From 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., the buffet costs $35 for adults and $15 for kids and includes menu additions like roasted vegetables, smoked salmon, an omelet station, fried chicken, London broil and bourbon bread pudding. Bottomless Bloody Marys and mimosas will also be served for $10 extra. (2 N. Charles St., 443-692-6172,
Jed Kirschbaum / Baltimore Sun
Cinghiale in Harbor East will offer two seatings on Mother’s Day, one from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and another from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. (822 Lancaster St.,
Mother’s Day falls early this year on May 8, and restaurants in the Baltimore area are preparing unique brunch and dinner menus for the holiday. The restaurants that follow are among those dishing out specials for mom. Call ahead, as many require advance reservations.