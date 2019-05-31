Mother's Day dining options around Baltimore

Kim Hairston, Baltimore Sun photo

B&O American Brasserie at the Hotel Monaco downtown will offer a couple of brunch options. The restaurant’s early buffet from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. ($20 for adults and $10 for children) includes breakfast breads, fruit, French toast, eggs, bacon and sausage. From 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., the buffet costs $35 for adults and $15 for kids and includes menu additions like roasted vegetables, smoked salmon, an omelet station, fried chicken, London broil and bourbon bread pudding. Bottomless Bloody Marys and mimosas will also be served for $10 extra. (2 N. Charles St., 443-692-6172, bandorestaurant.com)