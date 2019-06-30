10 food and drink festivals in Maryland this spring

Courtesy of Red Shedman Farm Brewery

During Bluegrass, Brew & BBQ, Red Shedman Farm Brewery comes alive with five bands, a dozen food vendors, craft vendors, wines from Linganore Winecellars and 31 breweries, including local favorites like Manor Hill Brewing and Union Craft. Five barbecue vendors will dish up a variety of meats, from pulled pork and pit beef to wild boar bratwurst and grilled jerk chicken. Other fare includes options like sauerkraut soup and pickles on a stick from Sweet Farm in Woodsboro.

Situated on more 200 acres in Frederick County, the farm is an idyllic spot to enjoy a leisurely afternoon, said director of operations Chelsey Jenkins. “We encourage people to come out, hang out all day, bring a tent,” she said.

Attend Bluegrass, Brew & BBQ on Saturday, April 22 from noon to 6 p.m. (VIP entrance begins at 11 a.m.) at Red Shedman Farm Brewery, 13601 Glissons Mill Road, Mount Airy. Tickets are $15-$42 and include admission and beer sample tokens; food is available for purchase, and outside food is also permitted. Go to redshedman.com.