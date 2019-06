Heavy Seas Beer / Handout

ABV: 10 percent For Heavy Seas brewmaster Christopher Leonard, it's about the process. For years, Heavy Seas was happy with its first pumpkin-spice offering, the Great Pumpkin. Then came the idea to age the beer in bourbon barrels for 10 weeks, he said, and the results were undeniable. "It makes the beer so much more complex," Leonard said. "There was nothing wrong with the Great Pumpkin, but when we hit it with the bourbon-barrel aging, it turbocharged it." Alcohol-wise, the Great'ER Pumpkin is strong by design. Leonard admitted he's "not a big fan of the flavor of pumpkin," so he looked to pack a lot of punch, through spices and alcohol, in a single glass. "I'm not looking to drink four or five pumpkin beers," he said. "I'm looking to have just enough, so you want it to be a satisfying experience." Where to find it: Heavy Seas Alehouse (1300 Bank St., Little Italy), World of Beer (1724 Whetstone Way, McHenry Row), Hudson Street Stackhouse (2626 Hudson St., Canton) and other area bars.