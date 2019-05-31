Maryland-made gifts for foodies

Kim Hairston / Baltimore Sun

Huckle’s, a local hot sauce line, grows its own organic peppers at farms in Baltimore and Baltimore County. The sauces come in flavors including Classic Chipotle, Fire-Roasted Habanero, Fire-Roasted Jalapeno and Original Honion.

Price: $9-$12 for a large bottle, $6-$9 for a small bottle

Where to find it: Retailers across Baltimore, including Cheese Galore and More in Cross Street Market (1065 S. Charles St.), Culinary Architecture (767 Washington Blvd.), Green Onion Market (5500 Harford Road), Modern Cook Shop (901 S. Wolfe St.), MOM’s Organic Market (711 W. 40th St., #163) and One World Cafe (100 W. University Parkway)