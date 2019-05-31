Maryland-made gifts for foodies

Barbara Haddock Taylor / Baltimore Sun
Open Eyes Press sells screen-printed tea towels and napkins made by Baltimore artist Rachael Kondylas. Her designs feature crabs, bees, cheese and other food themes.
Price: $16-$18
Where to buy: Trohv (921 W. 36th St.);
Huckle’s, a local hot sauce line, grows its own organic peppers at farms in Baltimore and Baltimore County. The sauces come in flavors including Classic Chipotle, Fire-Roasted Habanero, Fire-Roasted Jalapeno and Original Honion.
Price: $9-$12 for a large bottle, $6-$9 for a small bottle
Where to find it: Retailers across Baltimore, including Cheese Galore and More in Cross Street Market (1065 S. Charles St.), Culinary Architecture (767 Washington Blvd.), Green Onion Market (5500 Harford Road), Modern Cook Shop (901 S. Wolfe St.), MOM’s Organic Market (711 W. 40th St., #163) and One World Cafe (100 W. University Parkway)
Whether you know an amateur chef, a wine aficionado or just a good eater, there’s probably a foodie on your holiday shopping list. These items are made in Maryland by and for folks with a deep love of food and drink.
Sarah Meehan