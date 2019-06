Kenneth K. Lam, Baltimore Sun

The pride of the east side, Schultz's doubles as a neighborhood seafood restaurant and a crab house. And most of the diners double their fun, too. Almost everyone orders up a seafood dinner while they're waiting for their crabs -- about 45 minutes, usually, and worth it. Sprinkled with crab seasoning and coarse salt, if Schultz's crabs are among the area's hottest and sweetest, that might be because it's one of the few places around that never pre-steam or shock their crabs, which is why it takes 45 minutes, and why the crabs are so delicious.