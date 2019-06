This Mobjack Imperial Crab recipe is ready to go in the oven.

Whitey Schmidt's "The Crab Cookbook" includes recipes for crab prepared nearly every way imaginable -- including this classic take on crab imperial. "Crab imperial is just the dish for a warm summer's evening," writes Schmidt, recommending a light appetizer and fruit kabobs served alongside the crab. -- Recipe prepared by Kit Waskom Pollard