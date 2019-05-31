Join the Orioles at Brews & O’s on June 10th! Don’t miss your chance and get tickets today.
Maiwand Grill in downtown Baltimore

Baltimore is no stranger to great Afghan food. The Helmand restaurant has been a city favorite for years; the country's influence is also apparent in kebab shops and casual eateries scattered throughout town.

Maiwand Grill, a new Afghan place downtown, is a good addition to that group. With excellent takes on classic Afghan food and a staff that's both friendly and accommodating, it has what it takes to become a new downtown staple.

