Barbara Haddock Taylor / Baltimore Sun

Flavor comes first – and fast and loud – at this Harford Road restaurant. On every plate, each element is a flavor bomb, from meat to veggie. This works in dishes like grilled duck breast over potatoes and beets, topped with red onion jam – a jumble of sweet, salty and tangy tastes that complement one another. The dining room, wrapped in red wallpaper and lit with tiny lights, is funky and fun. And the service is as laid back as the dishes are intense. 4341 Harford Road, Beverly Hills, 410-254-2376, maggiesfarmmd.com.

For a review, photos, directions and more, go to Dish Baltimore.