Look inside Aggio, Bryan Voltaggio's new Baltimore restaurant
Bryan Voltaggio, the Frederick-based chef behind Volt and Family Meal, is about to make his Baltimore debut. The "Top Chef" alumnus will open an Italian restaurant named Aggio on June 28 at Power Plant Live. In addition to his Frederick restaurants, Voltaggio is the owner and executive chef of two establishments in Washington: the meat-focused restaurant Range and the contemporary Italian restaurant Aggio, which share a space in the Chevy Chase Pavilion but have separate menus. The Baltimore edition of Aggio will have the same format as its Washington counterpart, with a few additions and twists. The Baltimore Sun got a peek inside the new restaurant and some exclusive details, too. VIDEO: Go inside Aggio, Bryan Voltaggio's new Baltimore restaurant
Copyright © 2019, The Baltimore Sun, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad