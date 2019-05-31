Look inside Aggio, Bryan Voltaggio's new Baltimore restaurant

Kim Hairston, Baltimore Sun photo

The first Aggio, which opened on Valentine's Day, occupies space within Range, the chef's meat-centric restaurant in Washington's Chevy Chase Pavilion. The Baltimore edition of Aggio (pictured here) marks the first time that Voltaggio has reproduced one of his restaurant concepts. The menu at Baltimore's Aggio will be similar to the that in Washington but will have some Baltimore-only menu items -- a ricotta gnocchi with pancetta and a lasagne verde with lamb Bolognese, sheep's milk ricotta, and smoked pecorino.