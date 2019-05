Amy Davis, Baltimore Sun

The seldom-reticent director of "Hairspray," "Polyester" and "Pink Flamingos" had no hesitation when asked to declare his favorite Baltimore restaurant. "The very best restaurant in town is Peter's Inn," John Waters said. For Waters, Karin and Bud Tiffany's Fells Point restaurant, where the small blackboard menu changes each week, is the best of all possible restaurant worlds. "It's kind of a hidden location, with a bohemian atmosphere," he said. "It has a full foodie menu, but it's never pretentious. And every meal I've had there has been delicious."