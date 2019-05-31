Baltimore restaurants where food meets art

Kenneth K. Lam / Baltimore Sun

The Charmery, a Hampden ice cream shop, has featured the works of artist Matt Muirhead since it opened in 2013. Muirhead also painted the shop's bathroom, which was recently named the second-best bathroom in the country in the annual America’s Best Restroom contest hosted by Cintas Corp. David Alima, pictured in the shop, owns the Charmery with his wife, Laura.

(801 W. 36th St.; 410-814-0493; thecharmery.com)