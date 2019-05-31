Join the Orioles at Brews & O’s on June 10th! Don’t miss your chance and get tickets today.
Food Drink

Baltimore restaurants where food meets art

Across Baltimore, a number of restaurants support local artists by showcasing their work in rotating shows. Here are some of the establishments in town that use their walls as galleries to feature artwork for sale.

Sarah Meehan
Copyright © 2019, The Baltimore Sun, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad
72°