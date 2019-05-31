Pictures: Kona Grill

The Kona Grill was slated to open officially on Oct. 5 in the building formally known as 1 East Pratt Street but more commonly as the Verizon Building. Based in Scottsdale, Ariz., the Kona Grill has opened about 25 restaurants in 15 states -- this is the first one in Maryland. The accessibly snazzy menu combines steaks, sushi and New American cuisine -- the signature dish is a macadamia-nut chicken entree with white cheddar mashed potatoes and "wok-tossed" vegetables.