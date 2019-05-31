A look at Nickel Taphouse, the new tavern in Mount Washington [Pictures]

Robbin Haas, the restaurateur behind the successful Birroteca, is opening the Nickel Taphouse in Mount Washington tonight. The address is the Kelly Avenue space that was most recently Blue Sage and, before that, The Falls. The concept, Haas said, is based on the taverns in Buffalo, N.Y., where he grew up. "Every bar in Buffalo had a dining room in the back," Haas said. "They were places for working-class people." Nickel Taphouse is at 1604 Kelly Ave. For information call 443-869-6240. -- Richard Gorelick

Baltimore Sun photo/Algerina Perna