Sun photo by Amy Davis

Natty Boh National Bohemian beer -- which was, as its advertising jingle once boasted, "brewed on the shores of the Chesapeake Bay" for more than a century -- hasn't been made in Maryland since 1996. It's now owned by Pabst Brewing Co. of San Antonio. But many here retain an affection for the brew and its round-headed, mustachioed, one-eyed mascot.