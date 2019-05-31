Hunger Frames: Baltimore chefs play with pork belly

New to pork belly? Consider trying it in its natural habitat. Grace Garden,a stellar Chinese restaurant in Odenton, is where folks around here first met pork belly. Korean barbecue does pork belly plain and simple, cooked on tabletop grills, such as this one at Honey Pig Korean Barbecue,

Pork belly, unlike, say headcheese, is exactly what it sounds like - a fatty cut of meat from the belly of a pig. In less than five years, pork belly has gone from an Asian restaurant delicacy to the kind of pub staple listed alongside calamari and ahi tuna. From pizza toppings to ice cream pairings, Baltimore chefs and restaurants have been having a field day with the luscious slabs of fat.

Baltimore Sun photo/Lloyd Fox