Hunger Frames: Baltimore chefs play with pork belly
Pork belly, unlike, say headcheese, is exactly what it sounds like - a fatty cut of meat from the belly of a pig. In less than five years, pork belly has gone from an Asian restaurant delicacy to the kind of pub staple listed alongside calamari and ahi tuna. From pizza toppings to ice cream pairings, Baltimore chefs and restaurants have been having a field day with the luscious slabs of fat.
Baltimore Sun photo/Lloyd Fox
Copyright © 2019, The Baltimore Sun, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad