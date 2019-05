Add warm lemon juice and season to taste with salt, pepper and cayenne.

Making Hollandaise sauce is the most intimidating step in eggs Benedict. Start by adding 2 oz. of warm water to the egg yolks.

Chef Michael J. Wagner, instructor at the Baltimore International College, shows us how to make eggs Benedict. Ingredients: 2 oz. of warm water 5 egg yolks 2 eggs lemon juice salt to taste pepper to taste cayenne to taste clarified butter English muffin ham or Canadian bacon slices 2 tablespoons vinegar steamed asparagus sliced truffles