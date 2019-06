Best holiday cookie recipes 2007

Baltimore Sun photo by Lloyd Fox

Carol Moran wrote to us that she found this recipe in The New German Cookbook, by Jean Anderson and Hedy Wurz. "My mother who was born in Germany baked a similar cookie, but her original recipe was lost after her death," Moran wrote. "I wanted to keep her memory and traditions alive, so I searched for a recipe that would remind me and my family of her and her culinary delights." Moran makes these and six other types of cookies each year for family and friends. She especially likes the nutty taste of this cookie, and its contrast with the lemony glaze. So did we. Cinnamon Stars (Makes about 4 dozen) 12 tablespoons (1 1/2 sticks) unsalted butter, at room temperature 2/3 cup granulated sugar finely grated zest of 1 lemon 1 1/4 teaspoons ground cinnamon 1/4 teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg or ground mace 1/4 teaspoon salt 2 extra-large egg yolks 1 cup finely ground blanched almonds 1 cup finely ground walnuts 1 2/3 cups sifted all-purpose flour 1 1/2 cups unsifted confectioners' sugar blended with 3 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice (for glaze) Cream the butter, granulated sugar, lemon zest, cinnamon, nutmeg and salt in a large electric mixer bowl at high speed for 2 to 3 minutes, until light and fluffy. Reduce the mixer speed to low, add the egg yolks, and beat for 1 minute. Add the almonds, walnuts and flour and beat at lowest mixer speed just enough to combine. Divide the dough in half, shape each half into a ball, then flatten into a 6-inch circle. Wrap in plastic wrap and chill for about 2 hours. When ready to proceed, preheat oven to 350 degrees. Roll each half of the dough to a thickness of 1/8 inch between sheets of lightly floured wax paper. Slide the papers of dough onto a baking sheet, set in the freezer, and chill for 5 minutes, so that the dough will be easier to cut. Very gently peel off the top sheet of wax paper. Using a lightly floured 2 3/4-inch star cutter, cut into the cookies, right on the bottom sheet of the wax paper. Then, using a lightly floured spatula, carefully transfer the cookies to lightly greased baking sheets, spacing 1 inch apart. Bake the cookies in the middle of the oven for 10 to 12 minutes, or until lightly browned around the edges. Cool the cookies on the baking sheets on wire racks for 3 minutes. Remove to a large wooden board and cool about 5 minutes longer. To glaze the cookies: Using a pastry brush, brush the still-warm cookies with a thin wash of the glaze. Let the glaze harden and apply a second thin layer. Once the glaze has hardened, layer the cookies between sheets of wax paper and store in airtight containers. Note: This glaze has a strong lemon flavor. If you'd like yours to be a little less lemony, substitute 1 tablespoon water for one of the tablespoons of lemon juice. Courtesy of Carol Moran, Phoenix Per cookie: 102 calories, 2 grams protein, 6 grams fat, 2 grams saturated fat, 11 grams carbohydrate, 1 gram fiber, 16 milligrams cholesterol, 14 milligrams sodium More holiday features Last year's cookies