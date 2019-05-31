Best holiday cookie recipes 2007

Baltimore Sun photo by Lloyd Fox

Jean Penman Psaros cut this recipe out of a magazine long ago, and the confection has been a fixture in her holiday baking for about 10 years. She likes the coconut, because "it sort of comes as a surprise," and her family loves that flavor. We liked the way the coconut and orange notes harmonized in this pretty cookie.

Orange-Coconut Snowballs

(Makes 2 1/2 to 3 dozen)

1 1/4 cups unsweetened flaked coconut

1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter, at room temperature

2 1/4 cups sifted powdered sugar (sifted, then measured; divided use)

1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla extract

3/4 teaspoon coconut extract

2 1/4 cups all-purpose flour

1 1/2 tablespoons grated orange peel

1/2 teaspoon salt

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Bake coconut on a rimmed baking sheet until light golden, stirring occasionally, about 12 minutes. Watch carefully.

Using an electric mixer, beat butter, 1/2 cup of powdered sugar and both extracts. Blend well. Beat in flour, orange peel and salt. Stir in coconut. Cover and chill at least 1 hour or up to 1 day. Soften dough slightly before shaping.

When ready to bake, preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line 2 large baking sheets with parchment paper. Using 1 level tablespoon of dough for each cookie, roll dough into balls. Place on prepared sheets, spacing 1 inch apart.

Bake until golden on the bottom but pale on top, about 17 minutes. Roll hot cookies in the rest of the powdered sugar; reserve the sugar that's left over. Cool cookies on a rack and roll in reserved powdered sugar again, coating generously.

Store in an airtight container at room temperature.

Courtesy of Jean Penman Psaros, Sparks

Per cookie (based on 3 dozen): 131 calories, 1 gram protein, 7 grams fat, 5 grams saturated fat, 16 grams carbohydrate, 1 gram fiber, 13 milligrams cholesterol, 34 milligrams sodium