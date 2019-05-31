Holiday cookie recipes

Sun photo by Glenn Fawcett, styled by Julie Rothman

Suzanne Laubheimer's Version of the Famous Berger Cookie Makes about 4 1/2 dozen COOKIES: 1 cup butter, softened 1/2 cup confectioners' sugar 3/4 cup granulated sugar (divided use) 1/8 teaspoon salt 1 egg 1 teaspoon vanilla 2 1/2 cups flour 1/2 teaspoon baking soda 1/2 teaspoon cream of tartar ICING: 3 cups chocolate chips Beat butter, confectioners' sugar, 1/2 cup granulated sugar and salt in a bowl until well blended. Add egg and vanilla. Beat until light and fluffy. Sift flour, baking soda and cream of tartar and stir into creamed mixture. Chill about 2 hours. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Shape dough into 1-inch balls; place 2 inches apart on ungreased cookie sheet. Press to flatten with a glass buttered on the bottom and dipped in remaining 1/4 cup granulated sugar. Rebutter if necessary and dip in sugar each time. Bake 10 to 12 minutes or until light brown on the edge. When cookies are cool, melt chocolate chips in a small, heavy-duty saucepan over lowest heat possible; stir. When chips begin to melt, remove from heat and stir. Return to heat for a few seconds at a time, stirring until smooth, then ice cookies. Note: Don't make cookies on a damp, rainy day because it takes too long for icing to set. Suzanne Laubheimer, Parkville Per cookie: 117 calories, 1 gram protein, 6 grams fat, 4 grams saturated fat, 14 grams carbohydrate, trace fiber, 15 milligrams cholesterol, 26 milligrams sodium