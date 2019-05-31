Holiday Cookie Contest 2013 winners

Barbara Haddock Taylor, Baltimore Sun photo; Styled by Julie Rothman

Erin Anderson of Odenton shared this recipe and a sweet story about growing up in Whitinsville, Mass. Her next-door neighbor, Dorothy Onanian, had no children and Anderson didn't have a grandmother, so they sort of adopted each other. "She was a wonderful baker. I loved going over to her house as a little girl and helping her bake and, of course, enjoy the fruits of our labor," Anderson said. "She was very special to me. My favorite cookie of hers had no name so my mother named the recipe Mrs. O's Best-Ever Cookies. We have these every year as part of our Christmas cookie plate. They melt in my mouth and always remind me of a wonderful lady who inspired my love of baking." Makes 5-6 dozen cookies 1 cup sugar 1 cup light brown sugar, packed 1 cup canola oil 1 cup butter, softened 1 egg 1 teaspoon vanilla 3 1/2 cups flour 1 teaspoon salt 1 teaspoon baking soda 1 teaspoon cream of tartar 1 cup Rice Krispies 1 cup oats 1 cup coconut 1/2 cup chopped nuts (Anderson uses pecans) Beat together sugar, brown sugar, oil, butter, egg, vanilla in large bowl. Separately, sift together flour, salt, baking soda, cream of tartar. Add flour mixture to sugar mixture. Mix well. Mix in Rice Krispies, oatmeal, coconut, nuts. Chill 1 hour. Shape into balls and flatten on cookie sheet. Bake at 350 degrees for 10 to 15 minutes until light golden. Cool for 3 minutes on cookie sheet before moving to rack to cool completely. Store in airtight container.