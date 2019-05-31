Holiday Cookie Contest 2013 winners

Whether you're feeling adventurous or looking for traditional favorites, the winners of this year's Baltimore Sun Holiday Cookie Contest have something to offer. Toast the season with a Natty Bay Doodle -- combining Baltimore favorites National Bohemian beer and Old Bay seasoning (really!). Get addicted to the Crack(er) Cookie made with saltines. Or stick to the mainstream with yummy Grandma Sheila's Ginger Snaps. Don't miss the gorgeous Coconut Balls, the cute Mice Cookies or the colorful Meringues -- or whichever of these lovely treats grab your fancy. You'll probably have a hard time choosing. We sure did. Our thanks to the folks at the Stratford University culinary school for being our test bakers!