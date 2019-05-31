Look inside Canton's new Harris Teeter [Pictures]
The North Carolina-based Harris Teeter grocery chain is opening its newest Baltimore store on April 8 at the Shops at Canton Crossing. The ribbon-cutting is at 5:30 p.m., followed by a sampling event of Harris Teeter products. The 52,000-square-foot store will be open daily from 6 a.m. to midnight. The Canton Harris Teeter is at 3709 Canton Crossing. For information go to harristeeter.com.
Photos courtesy of Harris Teeter
