Oct 26: Bin 604 in Harbor East will host a "spooky" blind wine tasting on Thursday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tickets are $10 through Eventbrite, with a $5 credit toward featured wines.

Oct. 28: The wine shop will host a Halloween happy hour from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, featuring concoctions from Baltimore Whiskey Co. Thickets, available through Eventbrite, are $10.

(604 S. Exeter St.; 410-576-0444; bin604.com)