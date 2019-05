Garnished with pumpernickel crumbles, poached cranberries and nutmeg-flavored marshmallow, the Cunningham Farm pumpkin soup is on the autumn menu at Cunningham's (1 Olympic Place, Towson, 410-339-7730, cunninghamstowson.com).

The Thai-style curry pumpkin soup is a favorite at Golden West Cafe in Hampden (1105 W. 36th St., 410-889-8891, goldenwestcafe.com). The vegan soup's essential ingredient is coconut milk.

We've rounded up a bumper crop of savory and sweet pumpkin dishes now appearing in Baltimore restaurants. Some of them are returning favorites, a few are permanent menu items with ardent followings and others are making their debut this year.

Richard Gorelick