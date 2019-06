A trio of broiled pork chops is served with a variety of side dishes including baked apples sprinkled with cinnamon and beets at the Friendly Farm Restaurant in Upperco.

Accomplished chefs across the region strive to recreate the flavors, smells and experiences of their grandmothers' kitchens. "Comfort food" is an haute cuisine buzzword. Though it's been open for more than five decades, with capable home-style cooking and kindly service, Friendly Farm is a restaurant for these times.