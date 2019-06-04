Fourth of July dining in Baltimore

Amy Davis / Baltimore Sun

The Rusty Scupper (402 Key Highway, 410-727-3678, rusty-scupper.com) is hosting its annual 4th of July Extravaganza from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. on its third floor and decks. Reservations are required. An all-you-can-eat buffet will include steamed crabs, peel-and-eat shrimp, hot dogs and hamburgers, country-fried chicken and other traditional fare. The cost is $99 per person, $49 for children 10 and under. The main dining level will open at 3 p.m. for regular dinner service; however guests do not have access to the restaurant’s topside deck.