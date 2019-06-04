Fourth of July dining in Baltimore

Amy Davis / Baltimore Sun
The Rusty Scupper (402 Key Highway, 410-727-3678, rusty-scupper.com) is hosting its annual 4th of July Extravaganza from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. on its third floor and decks. Reservations are required. An all-you-can-eat buffet will include steamed crabs, peel-and-eat shrimp, hot dogs and hamburgers, country-fried chicken and other traditional fare. The cost is $99 per person, $49 for children 10 and under. The main dining level will open at 3 p.m. for regular dinner service; however guests do not have access to the restaurant's topside deck.
Photo courtesy Wit & Wisdom
Boasting a panoramic view of the fireworks,
Wit & Wisdom (200 International Drive, 410-576-5800, witandwisdombaltimore.com) is hosting a Fourth of July Patio Party, from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. The family-friendly harborside event will feature unlimited "American classics" from executive chef Zack Mill, an oyster-shucking station, and desserts from executive pastry chef Dyan Ng. Reserved seating tickets are $125, standing-room tickets are $95, and tickets for children 12 and under are $45. Prices include food, entertaiment, validated parking and non-alcoholic beverages.
We've gathered up a bunch of Fourth of July dinners, picnics and parties. Some restaurants located near fireworks displays are offering special prix-fixe dinners, and a few attractions are throwing family-friendly parties.
Richard Gorelick