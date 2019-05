Oh, seriously - a whole month devoted to sandwiches?! That might be the best invention since, well, you know.

You can find panini almost everywhere, so it's hard to imagine a time when you couldn't. But the panini trend in America is actually traceable to the opening, in 1998, of 'ino, a sandwich shop in New York's Greenwich Village. Soon, panini were spreading throughout the land.

Almost every day of the year, there's a food holiday. Some of them are officially recognized by proclamations. Some have been created by agricultural and industry associations. Others are downright obscure. But all of them make us stop and think - where can I get that?

Baltimore Sun Media Group