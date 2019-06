Baltimore Sun photo by Amy Davis

At a press conference held for the benefit of "Kitchen Nightmares," the TV show hosted by Gordon Ramsay, at right, Cafe Hon owner Denise Whiting, third from left, (in eyeglasses) announced that she is relinquishing the "Hon" trademark. Whiting admitted that the bad publicity from the trademark controversy has hurt her Hampden business. Standing next to Whiting are Cafe Hon manager Deborah Harris, second from left, and Lisa Davis, Honfest planner, behind Ramsay.