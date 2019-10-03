Advertisement Advertisement Food & Drink Eddie's of Roland Park celebrates 75 years in business Oct 03, 2019 | 12:02 PM Eddie's of Roland Park celebrates 75 years in business with an exhibition at the Jewish Museum of Maryland. Next Gallery PHOTOS Choptank restaurant controversy | PHOTOS Advertisement Food & Drink Food & Drink Forget Popeyes and Chick-fil-A: Here are some of Baltimore's best chicken sandwiches While Popeyes and Chick-fil-A duke it out over whose chicken sandwich is better, we're highlighting these Baltimore restaurants that serve some big bad birds on buns. We tried 7 classic Baltimore crab cakes, including Faidley's, Koco's and G&M. Here's what we thought. Al's Seafood in Essex Baltimore restaurant closures in 2019 Conrad's Seafood Apple picking in Harford County Urban Plates Restaurant review of Gypsy's Truckstaurant