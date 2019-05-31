Pictures: Introducing Charm City Cakes' summer 2012 wedding cake collection
Charm City Cakes unveiled its summer 2012 collection of wedding cakes at a VIP preview on March 22. Duff Goldman and the "Ace of Cakes" cast welcomed guests to the bakery's Remington headquarters, where dozens of colorful display cakes were arranged on long work tables. Guests sampled food from Hampden's Patchwork Catering -- and, of course, cake from Charm City Cake. Invitees could also peruse the bakery's inspiration boards -- collages of the icons and personalities that influenced the new line of cakes, among them Frida Kahlo, Carmen Miranda and the Folies Bergere.--Richard Gorelick ALSO SEE: • Pictures: Baltimore's best wedding cakes
Copyright © 2019, The Baltimore Sun, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad