Fireplaces in Baltimore restaurants and bars

Wit & Wisdom’s fireplaces are such a hit, the restaurant receives requests to light them up in the heat of summer. But it’s not until the weather becomes cool enough for jackets that its fires spark to life.

The Harbor East restaurant in the base of the Four Seasons Hotel Baltimore has five fireplaces throughout its bar area, and they’re a draw for customers in the chilly months and beyond, said assistant general manager Ryan Shacochis.

“I don’t think there’s really anybody that doesn’t like a fireplace,” he said. “It’s something very ancient that speaks to everybody on a very basic level.”

Wit & Wisdom’s fireplaces glow until the restaurant reopens its patio in the spring. Even on their lowest setting, the adjustable gas fireplaces add to the bar’s ambience without emitting too much heat.

“It brings people together,” Shacochis said. “It just instantly, I think, makes people happier.”

People have an openness around a fire that they don’t show at a standard dinner table, Shacochis said.

“I think there’s just an emotional warmth that comes along with it ... a nostalgia, especially this time of year,” he said. “A feeling of belonging and family.”

Wit & Wisdom is just one of dozens of bars and restaurants in the Baltimore area offering guests a fireside escape from winter’s chill. Here are a few more.