Lloyd Fox / Baltimore Sun photo

"Slainte Irish Pub and Restaurant, Where Soccer is Religion" is this Fells Point pub's official motto, so you can bet it will be devoutly showing every World Cup match on at least on one of its 18 HDTVs. During the World Cup, Slainte will be featuring special menu items like Brazilian hot wings and bolinhos de arroz, fried rice fritters served with a chipotle sauce. All the matches will be shown with sound on, and the bar will run beer and cocktail specials throughout the World Cup, including $14 Heineken buckets and $5 Leblon Cachaca cocktails. The Fells Point bar was Maryland's choice in The Best Bar To Watch The World Cup In All 50 States , a June 2014 Buzzfeed Sports online feature. Slainte , 1700 Thames St., 410-563-6600, slaintepub.com