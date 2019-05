Favorite tables in Baltimore [Pictures]

Kenneth K. Lam, Baltimore Sun

Tables 54 and 55 aren't perfect at The Food Market . They're by the bar. One side of each stainless-steel table has banquette seating, the other stools. But chef and co-owner Chad Gauss thought chef's prep tables would work by the front windows. Now, regulars request them when making reservations, which aren't easy to come by. The tables are relatively quiet. Diners facing in view the Food Market scene; those facing out see the Avenue and the unlucky stiffs waiting for a table. 1017 W. 36th St., Hampden; 410-366-0606, thefoodmarketbaltimore.com

Photographed by Kenneth K. Lam, The Baltimore Sun, at the Food Market, 1017 W. 36th St., Hampden. Models: Marcia Davis and Eric Heidenberger (from T.H.E Artist Agency), and Alex Hayden, Amy Chai and Reuel Belt. Styling by John-John Williams IV, The Baltimore Sun