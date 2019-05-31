Favorite tables in Baltimore [Pictures]

At Tark's Grill, diners arrive early for a shot at Table 601, with views of the patio scene and the goings-on at the bar. At Hampden's hot new Food Market, regulars have started zeroing in on the two quiet tables by the front window. And at Kali's Court, regulars are willing to squeeze eight people around Table 2, which comfortably seats four. How does a table go from run of the mill to top of the heap? A beautiful view helps. In this clubby business town, it's still see-and-be-seen, and many hall-of-fame tables put diners front and ever-so-slightly off-center. But a new Baltimore style is emerging as well: Taking a page out of the nightclub book, these tables are see-and-not-be-seen. Many restaurateurs demur when asked to name the famous names at their establishments -- a few decline outright to discuss desirable tables, for fear of ruffling feathers. But 10 still walked us through the prized seats in town. -- Richard Gorelick