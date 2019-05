Courtesy of Cinnamon Tree

Cinnamon Tree Restaurant at the Hunt Valley Inn is offering a Father’s Day “brewery brunch” from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with craft beer pairings from Flying Dog Brewery. The buffet includes Belgian waffles, Maryland crab claws, rosemary-marinated lamb chops and beef Wellington with port wine sauce. The brunch is $35.95 for adults and $16.95 for children. (245 Shawan Road, 410-785-7000, huntvalleywyndhamgrand.com)